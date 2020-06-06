KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Today, protesters were making their voices heard once again as they continue fighting for change in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
Saturday is the ninth day straight that protesters have lined the streets near the Plaza.
“One world, one love,” said Taylor Shad, a protester. “I think that’s all we want here.”
It’s a goal they will all continue to fight for through rain, snow, or scorching temperatures.
“The heat is something else,” said April Treece. “I got plenty of water, plenty of shade, and so we are pretty good right now.”
“Well, I have water in my bag and I have an umbrella,” said Mariah Hibarger.
At moments throughout the day, protesters even took to the streets. Some carried colorful banners, as a larger number of the LGBTQ community joined the fight.
“We need to make sure that the queer community is supporting both transmen and transwomen who are being murdered in the streets, as well as black African Americans,” said Lance Pierce.
“I think it’s just important to make sure that black history is included this pride month and every pride month, because it’s a big part of our history and a big part of our move for equality and change,” said Val Wheat.
With a smaller police presence around today’s protest and the streets back open, protesters feel their movement can truly be heard. All day, they received much support from people who drove by and honked.
“We’re just not out here protesting,” said Ledet Brown Jr. “We actually build and create something out of this and make it stick to where the change stays. That way, nobody gets weak. We don’t lose energy.”
An indication, for some, that change is near
“I feel that justice will come for us,” Daniel George said. “I don’t know in which way, but the only thing that I know is that something will happen.”
