LEVASY, MO (KCTV) -- The wait for water to go down is over. The first steps to repairing and rebuilding are just beginning for families flooded out of their homes in Levasy.
“You drive around town. The piles. That’s people’s life,” Andrea Pope, home damaged by flooding, said.
Furniture, appliances, drywall and in some cases nearly everything some families owned, now sits in heaps along the streets of Levasy.
“It’s just catastrophic, almost everything the floodwater touched had to be thrown away,” Susan Smith, home damaged by flooding, said.
The piles show how much work has already been done including help from volunteers with Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief.
“When I first came out here to get my kayak, it was chest deep. I’m almost 5-foot, 9-inches tall,” Smith said.
Smith no longer has to kayak to her home. Her street that was once swallowed by floodwater in June, is now dry.
“We still have a long way to go. It’s not only replacing physical items. It’s taken a mental toll on all of us,” Pope said.
“The wheels of progress grind slowly,” Smith said.
Pope and her children are trying to recover as best they can after six to seven feet of water surrounded their home.
KCTV5 first showed you the initial damage to their community back on June 1 after a levee broke.
“This is our home. We put everything we had into getting this house,” Pope said.
The Pope family and Smith have contacted FEMA to report the damage left behind. For now, they are celebrating one small victory at a time.
“I actually got an electrician to come in today and give me an estimate. So I’m supposed to get that Friday. Woo hoo! Pretty soon when I open the refrigerator hopefully the little light comes on,” Smith said laughing.
The FEMA disaster recovery center in Jackson County will be open Thursday and Friday at the Fort Osage Fire Department.
