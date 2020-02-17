Fish fry
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Below is a list of Kansas City-area organizations that will be holding Lenten fish frys this year.

  • Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 12800 W 75th St, Shawnee, Kansas, 66216 (5-7 p.m. Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27 and April 3)
  • St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 2001 South Broadway, Oak Grove, Missouri, 64075 (5-7 p.m. Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27 and April 3)

