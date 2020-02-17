KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Below is a list of Kansas City-area organizations that will be holding Lenten fish frys this year.
To get a fish fry added to the list, email the information to kcnewswebteam@meredith.com.
- Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 12800 W 75th St, Shawnee, Kansas, 66216 (5-7 p.m. Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27 and April 3)
- St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 2001 South Broadway, Oak Grove, Missouri, 64075 (5-7 p.m. Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27 and April 3)
