  • (The Lenexa Police Department)

LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- The Lenexa Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying someone suspected of car theft and car break-ins. 

He is also suspected of attempted car theft. 

He was last known to be driving a stolen, black 1995 Jeep Cherokee. 

If you can help in identifying this person, you are asked to call Lenexa's detectives at 913-825-8120.

