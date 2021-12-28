LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- The Lenexa Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying someone suspected of car theft and car break-ins.
He is also suspected of attempted car theft.
He was last known to be driving a stolen, black 1995 Jeep Cherokee.
If you can help in identifying this person, you are asked to call Lenexa's detectives at 913-825-8120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.