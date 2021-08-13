LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County District Attorney cleared two officers involved in a May shooting. The Lenexa Police Department is now integrating the officers back into active duty.

District Attorney Steve Howe showed KCTV5 News a short clip. It starts when police showed up to their call and ends right before they shot and killed Darren Chandler. The situation was very fast-paced and didn’t last longer than a minute.

On May 25, Lenexa police got calls from the Extended Stay America Hotel. Multiple people reported a disturbance. Officers report they were concerned for the safety of a woman in the room. The body cam video shows officers trying to key into the room. They ended up having to kick the door down. That’s when you see Chandler fire at officers, and they back away out of the door frame.

Chandler steps out of the room with his gun, and the video ends.

The Lenexa Police Chief Dawn Layman acknowledged there were calls for them to release the video much sooner than today. She says video like this effects a lot of people… officers who responded, dispatchers who put out the call, the victim’s family and the community.

“It’s a balancing act. It’s always a balancing act and that’s what we look to. One, are we releasing evidence prematurely? And then also, are we taking into consideration those others that I just mentioned. How are they going to feel if they see this information or see this out there?" she said.

“But this is clearly an unfortunate incident, but one that depicts the dangerous nature of law enforcement," Howe added.

Layman says the officers involved will continue to see a mental health professional and clear that hurdle before going back to full duty.