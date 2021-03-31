theft suspects.PNG

LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- The Lenexa Police Department is looking to identify two suspects who police say stole from a store at 95th and Quivira. 

Lenexa police said the first suspect is a Black man in his 50s who was wearing glasses and has "salt and pepper hair." 

The second suspect is a Black woman who is described as having a small build and wearing a shirt that said, "Mama needs wine." 

If you have information about these two people, you are asked to call Lenexa police at 913-825-8163.

