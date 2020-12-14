Lenexa police looking for vehicle, suspect tied to 'porch pirate' thefts

LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are looking for a vehicle in connection with two "porch pirate" incidents. 

The Lenexa Police Department shared a picture on Twitter of a dark vehicle that appears to be a Ford Windstar driven by a white male. 

The two thefts happened in the area of 79th and Pflumm last week.

Lenexa police say the same vehicle may also be tied to similar crimes that happened in Shawnee, Kansas. 

Anyone with information should call Lenexa police at 913-825-8140. 

