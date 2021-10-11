LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- The Lenexa Police Department is looking for a missing man who has not been seen since Oct. 2.
According to the police, 48-year-old Che Butterfield was last seen that Saturday morning in the 4700 block of N. Holmes in Kansas City, Missouri.
He drives a white 2018 Honda Accord with a Kansas plate, which was found abandoned on Oct. 3 near the 6700 block of N. Line Creek Parkway in KCMO.
The police describe Butterfield as a white man who is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 195 pounds. He has brown hair, which he typically wears short, and brown eyes. He also wears glasses.
Anyone with information about where he is should call 911 or Lenexa Police Department Detective Grigsby at 913-825-8055.
Over the weekend, on Saturday, a group of friends gathered to search for him along trails in North Kansas City.
