LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Lenexa police are looking for a 26-year-old man who left home in an Uber last Wednesday evening and has not been seen since.
The Lenexa Police Department says that 26-year-old Clayton D. Goldbach left home in the 7800 block of Twilight Lane on June 16 around 5 p.m.
He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue or green shirt with long sleeves, gray sweatpants, and black and gold Adidas sandals. He was carry a backpack.
Police say he does not have a vehicle and may be staying at motels in the Kansas City metro.
His family is concerned for his wellbeing.
Anyone with information about where Goldbach is should call 911, police say.
