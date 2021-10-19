Lenexa police looking for driver who intentionally rammed vehicle at College & Pflumm

LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- The Lenexa Police Department is trying to identify a driver in connection with a road rage investigation.
According to the police, someone driving the white Jeep pictured intentionally rammed another vehicle in a parking lot at College Boulevard and Pflumm Road.
If you have any information that can assist the police in their investigation, you are asked to call 913-825-8169.
