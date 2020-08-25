LENEXA, KS (KCTV) – Police have located a 48-year-old Lenexa man with autism who had not been seen since Monday night.
Lenexa police said Paul D. Lester was located Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Family members said they were concerned for Lester’s wellbeing as he is mostly non-verbal and may not respond to communication.
Mr. Lester was safely located this afternoon in KCK. Thanks for sharing. https://t.co/hbBcpj2mDg— Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) August 26, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.