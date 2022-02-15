LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Police are searching for two people they believe broke into at least two homes last week near 79th and Pflumm.
In both cases, they say the burglars found garage remotes in unlocked vehicles and used the clickers to get into the houses.
The Lenexa Police Department posted video of the suspects at a store in Independence, where they appeared to be using stolen credit cards to purchase a rolling laundry basket to use as a makeshift carrier for a small dog.
Officer Danny Chavez said LPD received multiple tips soon after they posted the video to social media. He said detectives have identified the suspects and are searching for them.
"We will follow up, try to track down those possible suspects, get their side of the story and move this investigation forward," Chavez said.
Chavez also warned that leaving vehicles unlocked and garage openers unsecured provided an easy target for thieves.
"It's something burglars are looking for specifically," he said.
John Chiarello was one of the homeowners whose belongings were stolen. He said he normally does not leave garage remotes unsecured in his car, but that one day last week it had been left clipped to the visor. He and his family woke up to their garage door open and several belongings missing. Their credit cards were among the ones the thieves tried to use.
"If it's in the driveway, don't leave it in the car at night. Lock your garage door, just make sure everything's secure," Chiarello said.
