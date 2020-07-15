LENEXA, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday night.
Officers were called to Prairie Star and Tallgrass Drive just before 9:30 p.m. for a crash.
We’re out on a single vehicle, fatality crash at Prairie Star Parkway west of Lone Elm. pic.twitter.com/8owpE7WwsR— Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) July 16, 2020
The Lenexa Police Department confirmed to KCTV5 News that one person died in the crash.
There is not other information at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
