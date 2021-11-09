LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- The Lenexa Police Department is investigating two different robberies that happened after people tried to sell electronics via Facebook Marketplace.
That police department says the robberies took place in a gas station parking lot and a grocery store parking lot on Monday.
One suspect was arrested thanks to assistance from the Olathe Police Department.
Another suspect was arrested Monday night. It is believed that person is tied to both cases.
"With the holidays approaching, these types of person-to-person sales are likely to increase," Lenexa police said. "We strongly recommend meeting up at a police station to conduct these transactions. At our [police department], the front circle drive, the front entrance walkway, and even our lobby are good options."
