LENEXA, KS (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a theft suspect.
The Lenexa Police Department posted a tweet Tuesday afternoon showing a video of a woman taking a package from a victim’s apartment door near 95th and Quivira.
THIS COULD HAPPEN TO YOU! We're seeking assistance ID'ing this theft suspect. As you can see, she takes a package from the victim's door. This occurred at an apt near 95/Quivira. If you know this person please call 913-825-8120 or send us a DM. pic.twitter.com/q7NxePX3jx— Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) September 1, 2020
If anyone recognizes the woman in the video, they are asked to call 913-825-8120.
