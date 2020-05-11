LENEXA, KS (KCTV) – Police in Lenexa are asking for assistance in identifying the driver of an F-250.
Officers said the driver is a suspect in numerous business burglaries in Lenexa and around the metro.
The truck has a sunroof, bed cover and stripes on the hood.
If you have any information about this truck or the driver, call 913-825-8061 or send Lenexa Police Department a direct message on their Facebook page.
