97449270_3038409742864046_9179443588092657664_n.png

LENEXA, KS (KCTV) – Police in Lenexa are asking for assistance in identifying the driver of an F-250.

Officers said the driver is a suspect in numerous business burglaries in Lenexa and around the metro.

The truck has a sunroof, bed cover and stripes on the hood.

97230160_3038409052864115_954379593307914240_n.png
96609571_3038409452864075_2695878760414052352_n.png

If you have any information about this truck or the driver, call 913-825-8061 or send Lenexa Police Department a direct message on their Facebook page.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.