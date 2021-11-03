LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- The Lenexa Police Department says four minors have been arrested following an attempted burglary.
They say that, a few nights ago around midnight, they responded to a call where a Lenexa resident found a burglar in her garage.
Officers quickly arrived and found a vehicle in the neighborhood that matched the description they'd been given. They then tried to stop the vehicle, but they fled.
Officers were able to use tire deflation devices to damage some of the tires, but they kept going.
Then, officers used a PIT maneuver. That safely brought the pursuit to an end.
Four minors were arrested and the Johnson County District Attorney's Office has charged them.
"In addition to multiple break-ins (car and home) in Lenexa, they are also suspected of similar crimes in surrounding cities," the police say.
