JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The police in two different Johnson County cities are investigating after three women had their wallets stolen or had items taken out of a purse.
Lenexa police are trying to ID three different people after items were stolen out of a woman's purse.
One suspect distracted the shopper with a ruse while another man stole things out of her purse that was inside a shopping cart.
If you know who any of the individuals pictured are, call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8097 or send the police a direct message on Twitter.
Additionally, the Olathe Police said they are investigating two similar cases in which suspects stole from wallets from 80-year-old women.
The police said that, in both cases, the suspect used distraction techniques in order to conduct the thefts.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950.
