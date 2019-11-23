LENEXA, KS (KCTV) – A man was shot by a Lenexa officer on Saturday after he hit the officer with his car.
At about 2:15 p.m., a Lenexa patrol officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of 83rd and Pflumm Road.
While investigating, the male driver rammed into the officer’s parked car and also hit the officer while trying to get away.
Then, the officer discharged their department-issued gun at the suspect.
The suspect fled the scene.
A short time later, Shawnee police found the suspect and tried to stop him, but he once again drove off.
He eventually crashed at Blackfish Parkway and Lackman Road in Shawnee.
The driver was taken into custody. He sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
The Lenexa officer who was hit with the suspect’s car did not sustain serious injuries.
This case in being investigated by the Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team.
Injury crash at Lackman Road and Blackfish Parkway in @CityofShawneeKS. At least one person being taken away on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/Q4F5dRn07Q— Ronnie Hawkins (@RonnieKCTV5) November 23, 2019
