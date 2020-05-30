LENEXA, KS (KCTV) – Lenexa crews rescued one person with burn injuries early Saturday morning.
The Lenexa Fire Department was called to the Vintage Park Assisted Living facility located at 8710 Caenen Lake Road for someone suffering a burn injury just after 6 a.m.
The incident was then upgraded to a building fire with additional Lenexa and Overland Park Fire Department resources called at 6:04 a.m.
The first crew on scene said there were no signs of smoke or fire and proceeded into the facility and located a burn victim in an apartment unit.
The patient was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. They were the only person injured.
Authorities said the building sustained no smoke or fire damage, but some occupants will require temporary relocation within the facility due to six apartments experiencing water damage from the activated fire suppression sprinkler system.
The fire is determined to be accidental with causation remaining under investigation.
