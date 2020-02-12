LENEXA, KS (KCTV) - Some people will go to great lengths to track down the elusive Sasquatch.
“We thought, okay this is a little wild, this is like Northwestern folk lore,” Digital Aerolus Director of Operations Jameson Huckaba said.
Being recruited to help with the job was the last thing Huckaba expected would happen.
“Fly into this cave and see if you can find anything. See if they’re connected. See if Bigfoot is in there,” Huckaba said.
The Travel Channel’s new show, “Expedition Bigfoot,” takes a team of survivalists, scientists and researchers into an Oregon forest in hopes of locating the cyptid creature.
“The whole purpose of the show is to find Bigfoot with a technological bent using the latest and greatest tools,” Huckaba said.
So, the drone company stepped up to the challenge.
“The theory is that Bigfoot was hiding in this series of interconnected caves. And we were exploring the caves to collect evidence to see if we could find any recent ideas of Is Bigfoot living in these, where is he, what is he doing, etc,” Huckaba said.
The reason the producers of this show were interested in their drone specifically is because unlike most drones, this doesn’t require the use of GPS. Instead, it can go places where you wouldn’t want to send human beings and where other drones simply can’t fly.
“So this drone is flying in nuclear power plants, its flying in underground mines, we’re flying under bridges where you’d be hard pressed to fly a drone that you purchased on the consumer market,” Huckaba said.
Huckaba said they can’t say if they found Bigfoot or not.
“I can’t tell you if we found Bigfoot or not, but we certainly couldn’t make a season two if we found him, we’ll put it that way,” Huckaba said.
But the drone’s capabilities didn’t come up short.
“We did find some questionable evidence. Some hairs and some bones and things like that with our drone that the show’s producers have sent off to a lab,” Huckaba said.
“Expedition Bigfoot” is an eight-episode season streaming on the Travel Channels website and app. Digital Aerolus makes their debut in the season finale.
