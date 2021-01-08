LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Johnson County Library’s Lenexa City Center branch is temporarily closed for COVID-19 precautions.
It will be closed until Tuesday, Jan. 12. This is due to a potential COVID-19 exposure. The closure includes the drive-thru window, materials return and the holds pick-up lobby. Holds on materials that were available at the branch will be extended.
A professional deep cleaning will take place while the branch is closed. All staff who were potentially exposed have been notified through contact tracing, and affected staff will be quarantining and monitoring for symptoms before returning to work. Library staff is working with the health department to determine any additional necessary steps and will continue all health and safety protocols, such as masks and social distancing, to minimize risk of exposure.
Johnson County Library’s other 13 branches remain open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.