KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Monday, the Jackson County legislature approved the purchase of property that will be the location of a new Jackson County Detention Center.
The property is at 7000 E. U.S. 40 Highway and an amount of $7,050,000 will be used to acquire it.
There are five criteria that were established by the county's consultant (JCDC Partners, LLC of Kansas City Missouri) that had to be met. A release from the county says the property meets all five criteria.
- At least 50 acres
- Travel time distance of 20-30 minutes from both county courthouses and Truman Medical Centers
- Ease of highway or arterial access and other forms of transportation including the bus line and transit opportunities
- Surrounding area deemed safe and visible
- Efficient and cost-effective facility operations
“Before today, we couldn’t directly contact the residents of the community,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “But now that we have completed this step, it allows us to reach out immediately to discuss our plans to take care of them appropriately, fairly and respectfully, which is my top priority. The County will be meeting and communicating directly with the residents in the coming days.”
Jackson County has allocated $240,000 for relocation costs and will also give $5,000 to residents for other associated expenses.
"The relocation will be managed by an individual third-party to ensure a fair process," the release from the county notes. "Further details of the plan will be presented to the Legislature for approval within the next 30 days."
“It’s exciting to have a path forward for a new Jackson County Detention Center,” said Jackson County Legislative Chairman Dan Tarwater, III, who represents the 4th District. “We are equally committed to treating the site’s residents fairly and equitably by taking care of their moving expenses.”
Resolution 20721 authorized the county to purchase the site at 7000 E. U.S. 40 Highway, which is approximately 107 acres, for approximately $7 million. More information about the detention center project is available at www.jcdetentioncenter.com.
