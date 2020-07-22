KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The mother of a murdered Kansas City 4-year-old made an emotional appeal at the White House Wednesday.
“I stand here today as a mother fighting against violence for my son LeGend Taliferro. My family and I support ‘Operation: LeGend’ and we want our community and everyone else behind this,” LeGend’s mother Charron Powell said at the White House Wednesday.
There’s a divide in the black community over ‘Operation: LeGend.’ Many see it as a “federal occupation” and “a testing ground for martial law.” But LeGend Taliferro's family and others see it as an opportunity to get justice for the hundreds of homicide victims in Kansas City.
Not even a week after federal agents arrived in Kansas City under ‘Operation: LeGend,’ the Trump Administration announced its expansion to Chicago, Albuquerque, and possibly other cities.
“‘Operation: LeGend’ is not to harass, not to harm or not to hurt. It is to help investigate unsolved murders,” LeGend’s mother Charron Powell said at the White House Wednesday. “My one and only child who fought through open heart surgery at four months is gone due to senseless gun violence.”
Despite her support of the federal effort to combat crime there’s a large group of protesters against it, including a man who calls himself “X.”
“She wants justice for her son. But when it comes down to it, like I keep saying, more police does not equal less crime,” Leader of Black Rainbow X said.
Black Rainbow is a group that wants to defund KCPD and get rid of Police Chief Rick Smith. He equates ‘Operation: LeGend’ with what’s going on in Portland.
“There was a group of protesters that got snatched by unmarked police cars Friday in Kansas City. They were denied access to their lawyers and held over for 24 hours,” X said.
KCPD says there were 11 arrests that night and seven people were held on an investigative hold for potential charges, but no federal agents were involved.
Attorney Stacy Shaw was also at that Friday protest, she believes KCPD is emboldened to escalate protests now that federal agents are in town.
“The FBI, DEA, ATF, ICE, all of those federal agencies have a really bad reputation in black and brown communities for a reason, and so there’s a lack of trust for a reason,” Shaw said.
She now has a helmet with a face shield to wear in continued protests where she expects to be tear gassed by police. KCPD also added they never deployed tear gas or rubber bullets during the weekend protests.
But Mayor Quinton Lucas says ‘Operation: LeGend’ is about targeting violent criminals not protesters.
“That’s why ‘Operation: LeGend’ is different than what we’re seeing and what’s happening in Portland,” Mayor Lucas said.
While protesters continue to call for the feds to leave, LeGend’s mother vows her continued support.
“One thing about LeGend he was, he was exciting, he loved basketball. He was a ball of joy and I want his legacy to live on and I want us to continue to fight against violence and get justice for my son and others,” Powell said.
A spokesperson with KCPD sent KCTV5 News a statement detailing the arrests.
“There were 11 people arrested Friday night associated with the protest, of those 11, 7 were placed on a ‘24-hour investigative hold’ for consideration of potential charges…. One of those was charged with 4th degree assault – on officer, 6 were released ‘pending further investigation’ awaiting further potential charges. 4 were charged with misdemeanor offenses and later bonded out on those charges.
3 additional arrests happened approximately 8pm Saturday near the Plaza fountain on 47th St. Those arrests were all charged with misdemeanor crimes associated with actions on Friday night near police headquarters. They all bonded out on those charges.”
Mayor Lucas also sent KCTV5 News a statement after President Trump’s press conference announcing the expansion of ‘Operation: LeGend’ into additional cities.
"My greatest disappointment and heartbreak are the homicides happening in the streets of this city, and I want to be clear: we all want our city to be safe. Operation Legend should focus on tackling violent crime in our city with federal investigators providing support to our police department in unsolved homicide and non-fatal shooting investigations. This Operation must continue to be about protecting Kansas Citians from violent criminals. I appreciate that U.S. Department of Justice officials today clarified that there are no intentions to pivot to intimidating or detaining peaceful protestors, but we will continue to closely monitor this Operation with the help of U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison as it continues to progress.
We must do all we can to prevent the loss of innocent lives and work together on a plan to address violent crime in this city. That plan needs to include prevention, intervention, and clearance—it takes all three, and this Operation is but one piece. I want to see violent criminals off our streets. I want to see this program work. I hope the federal government can trust local leaders to know and care about their communities, and to communicate accurate information about the number of arrests and the nature of this mission.
Lastly, I want to note how immensely proud I am of Charron Powell for addressing the nation today in the name of her son, LeGend, who deserved to be able to grow up. Her strength and her advocacy serve as an important reminder that for families who have lost loved ones to violent crime, this operation is not just a political issue—this is about justice."
