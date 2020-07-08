KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - As little LeGend’s friends continue exploring and playing in parks, his mother says a killer robbed LeGend of not only his life on June 29th, but everything he could have done.

“My son didn’t even get to make it to kindergarten,” LeGend’s mother Charron Powell said.

When Garrison asked her to allow LeGend’s name to be used for the initiative to send federal officers to Kansas City to try to stop a growing homicide rate and violent crime, she agreed.

“I was okay with it. I was like, ‘yes, let’s go ahead and get the groundwork done,’” Powell said. “They need more people on the ground to help us solve murders.”

At least six children were killed in shootings across the country over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“It hurts me to know it is continuing,” Powell said.

She is thankful LeGend is not being forgotten.

“I’m blessed my son’s name is being honored,” Powell said.

She wishes she could call his name and still hold him.

Police released grainy footage of the suspect vehicle but so far, no arrests have been made. It’s possible the operation named after LeGend could help solve his murder and others.

“Something has to be done. It has to stop,” Powell said. “Let’s try to work together as a community to fix this issue we do have. We don’t want to keep losing our children like this.”