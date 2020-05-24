LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A Lee’s Summit teenager wants everyone to be on the lookout for his car.
He bought it and fixed it up all on his own only for it to be stolen from the street outside his house.
Landon Godwin, 15, can’t count how many lawns he’s mowed across Lee’s Summit. He’s been doing it for years.
“My dad was like, ‘Once you can touch the pedals of a ride-on mower, you can start mowing lawns,’ and that’s exactly what I did,” he said.
Earning anywhere from $20 to $40 bucks a job, he saved up enough money to invest in something he’s loved since he was boy.
“Kinda had a passion for cars when I was a kid,” he explained.
He talked the seller down to $850. The car wasn’t in working order when he got it, but he spent a lot more money and time on it.
“It was a ‘92 Honda Prelude, SI. It was silver,” he said. “Ended up fixing it up and it was running really good. I drove it around 8:00 Thursday and that’s the last time I drove it.”
The oil stain on the street is all that’s left.
Whoever took the car was smart enough to shine lights into the neighbor’s cameras across the street so as not to be seen.
They also pushed the car down the street before starting it, since it had such a loud muffler.
Unfortunately, there’s no useful video of the suspects.
However, some neighbors did see the vehicle drive down a road toward the highway. They said it caught their attention because whoever was driving clearly didn’t know how to drive a stick.
“They just kept on going, just one gear all the way down,” Godwin said.
His parents said they’ve filed a report with the Lee’s Summit police.
“He put his blood, sweat, and tears into this car,” said Theresa Wilson, his mother. “This was his dream car. I don’t know many kids at 15 who have the work ethic that he does."
Landon got his love of cars from his father who says he taught both his boys to drive long before they were old enough to get a license.
“Parking lots, from the time they were at least 8 or 9 years old, learning how to go and stop,” said Jeb Godwin. “Also, taking them out in the wintertime and teaching them how to drive in snow and how to avoid accidents and to be responsible behind the wheel at an early age.”
Landon’s mother started a Facebook fundraiser for him to get a new car.
They’d prefer his car just be found and returned, though. In that case, Landon will put the money raised toward charity or maybe vocational school to become a mechanic.
“He is a great kid and definitely he will pay it back one day,” his mother said.
