LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A Lee's Summit soccer coach is on leave and under investigation.
On Tuesday, the Lee's Summit R-7 School District sent KCTV5 News the following statement:
". . . Jessica Rae Rathbun has been on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation initiated by information brought forth to the district. She is a Lee’s Summit North paraprofessional and girls and boys assistant soccer coach.
Lee’s Summit R-7 Schools’ main priority is the safety and well-being of our students. Any and all allegations received by the district are taken seriously and investigated in accordance with district policies and procedures. These policies require us to follow the Title IX regulations adopted last year by the U.S. Department of Education. The District must ensure that the process spelled out by those regulations is completed or waived before it takes further action."
KCTV5 News is working to learn more. Stay with us for updates.
