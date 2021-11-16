LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- On Tuesday afternoon, the Lee's Summit Police Department shared information about how they will be routing traffic now in an effort to alleviate the congestion Whataburger customers are causing.
The route is meant to keep the intersections clear.
From I-470:
1. Go south on NE Douglas down to Tudor Road (the PD is on the corner)2. Turn right (west) and travel down Tudor Road to NE Main Street3. Turn right (north) on NE Main Street and travel up to NE Victoria Drive4. Turn right one final time (east) and travel down Victoria to the entrance to the Public Storage business. An officer will be at this location waving you into the back entrance to the parking lot.5. To exit after you are served, you will be directed back out onto NE Victoria Drive and forced to go west; once you reach NE Main Street you can choose to go North or South on Main Street. North takes you to Colbern Road, South brings you back to Tudor Road.
