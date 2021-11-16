It's a craving that thousands of people in Kansas City couldn't wait to satisfy as the metro's first Whataburger location opened in Lee's Summit today (Monday).

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- On Tuesday afternoon, the Lee's Summit Police Department shared information about how they will be routing traffic now in an effort to alleviate the congestion Whataburger customers are causing. 

The route is meant to keep the intersections clear. 

"The entrance directly off of the southbound lanes is closed and not accessible," the police department said. "In order to get to Whataburger, you will have to follow" the route below: 
From I-470:
1. Go south on NE Douglas down to Tudor Road (the PD is on the corner)
 
2. Turn right (west) and travel down Tudor Road to NE Main Street
 
3. Turn right (north) on NE Main Street and travel up to NE Victoria Drive
 
4. Turn right one final time (east) and travel down Victoria to the entrance to the Public Storage business. An officer will be at this location waving you into the back entrance to the parking lot.
 
5. To exit after you are served, you will be directed back out onto NE Victoria Drive and forced to go west; once you reach NE Main Street you can choose to go North or South on Main Street. North takes you to Colbern Road, South brings you back to Tudor Road.
The new route is expected to be in effect from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day until Sunday, Nov. 21. 
 
"This new routing plan allows us more space for traffic and alleviates any congestion in the area of NE Douglas and NE Mulberry," the police department added. 

