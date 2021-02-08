Red car crash generic

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – A man has died after a car crash on heading north-bound on Woods Chapel Rd.

Investigators determined that a single-unit truck went off the roadway and hit a tree. The man died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

It is undetermined if weather conditions were the cause of the fatal crash.

