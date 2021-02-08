LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – A man has died after a car crash on heading north-bound on Woods Chapel Rd.
Investigators determined that a single-unit truck went off the roadway and hit a tree. The man died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
It is undetermined if weather conditions were the cause of the fatal crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.