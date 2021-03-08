LEE'S SUMMIT (KCTV) -- Lee's Summit police are asking anyone who may have witnessed a fatal crash to come forward.
According to the police department, the head-on crash happened on Saturday around 6:25 p.m. in the area of U.S. 50 Highway near the Chipman Road overpass.
Investigators determined that a gray Ford F-150 was going east in the westbound lanes and hit a red Ford F-150 near the bridge.
The only person in the red truck died at the scene. The driver of the gray truck was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are working to find any witnesses who might have seen the gray truck driving in the wrong lanes or seen the crash itself.
Anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Investigator Mike Perkins at 816-969-1670.
"The facts of the crash are straightforward, but since it was a fatality the investigators work hard to identify every last witness to make the case file complete," said Sgt. Chris Depue.
