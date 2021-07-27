LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: This Silver Advisory has been canceled.
Gregory Kent Jordison was found safe in Kansas.
Previous coverage is below.
An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a 66-year-old man who went missing while following his wife to a hospital in Lee's Summit.
The Lee's Summit Police Department issued the advisory after Gregory Kent Jordison was following his wife to Saint Luke's East at 11:30 a.m. today, missed the turn, and has not been heard from since.
The hospital is located at 100 NE Saint Luke's Blvd.
He was driving a gray 2003 Chevrolet Sonic with Missouri license plates. He was last seen going south on NE Douglas Road.
Jordinson has been described as a white man who is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has green eyes and white hair.
He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans.
