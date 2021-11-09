LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities in Lee's Summit are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Monday night.
Police say they were called to the area of NE Woods Chapel Road over I-470 at about 10:45 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that were heavily damaged.
Their initial investigation shows that the "striking vehicle" was exiting from the southbound lanes of I-470. The other vehicle was going west on Woods Chapel Road.
The person driving the vehicle that was on Wood Chapel Road was pronounced dead at the scene. They were the only person in that vehicle.
The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Tracy L. Bailey of Blue Springs.
The driver of the other vehicle, who was also the only person inside, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The authorities are still working to piece together the factors that led up to the crash.
