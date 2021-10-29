LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a bomb threat at a Lee's Summit high school.
According to the school district, an anonymous threat was received by staff at Lee's Summit North High School late Friday morning. The caller made a bomb threat.
The school initiated no-entry protocols, meaning no one was allowed to enter or leave the building.
As of Friday afternoon, police have not found any evidence that the threat is credible.
Dr. Jeff Meisenheimer, Lee's Summit North principal, sent a letter out to families on Friday. You can see his statement below:
Bronco parent,
I wanted to share information about precautions that are being taken today in response to an anonymous threat received by staff at Lee’s Summit North.
Late this morning, a staff member received an anonymous call from a caller who made a bomb threat at our school. Staff immediately reported the call to law enforcement officials who began an investigation and have sent additional officers to the North campus to support our building.
We have initiated no-entry protocols, allowing students to continue learning while preventing individuals from leaving or entering the building. In addition, all staff members at our school were notified of the threat and asked to be extra vigilant regarding their surroundings.
We are working closely with law enforcement and are following their recommendations based on this thorough investigation. Based on the results of this investigation, police officials have recommended that we proceed with our normal school day as they have not found evidence that the call represented a credible threat.
Potential threats to the safety of our students and staff are something we take very seriously. If we have additional information to share related to the incident, we will send it to our families. We expect to dismiss students according to normal procedures.
As always, maintaining a safe and caring learning environment for our students and staff members is our top priority. Please feel free to contact our school if you have questions or any information you would like to share.
Sincerely,
Dr. Jeff Meisenheimer, Principal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.