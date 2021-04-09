legacy park pic lees summit.jpg

A picture of Legacy Park. Courtesy City of Lee's Summit.

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The City of Lee's Summit is planning a drive-thru vaccination event next week at the Legacy Park Soccer Venue.

City officials hope the event---which will run April 14 and 15 from noon to 8 p.m.---results in the vaccination of 2,200 people with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

People must be pre-registered to take part in the event. To do so, they can either use Missouri's COVID-19 Vaccine Navigator or call 877-435-8411.

All Missourians over the age of 16 are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

