LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The City of Lee's Summit is planning a drive-thru vaccination event next week at the Legacy Park Soccer Venue.
City officials hope the event---which will run April 14 and 15 from noon to 8 p.m.---results in the vaccination of 2,200 people with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
People must be pre-registered to take part in the event. To do so, they can either use Missouri's COVID-19 Vaccine Navigator or call 877-435-8411.
All Missourians over the age of 16 are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
