LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Some Lee’s Summit residents will soon live a bit farther away from an ambulance.
The Lee's Summit Fire Department is moving one of its ambulances to a new station, about two miles north of where it is right now.
Lee’s Summit Fire Chief Mike Snider has been asking for a new ambulance since he took over the job in 2019.
“Everything costs money,” Snider said. “Obviously that is a priority of ours and we continue to seek out opportunities to do so, but we have to work within the resources we have right now.”
Their resources include six ambulances to assign to seven stations throughout the city.
“It’s my person preference that we do have an ambulance and fire truck at every station,” He said. “But I also know I have to work within the resources I have and the demands placed on the system.”
Data the department collects shows by moving the ambulance from Fire Station 7 to Station 3, there will be a more balanced response between ambulances at each station throughout the city.
Currently, the ambulance at station 7 responds to calls outside of its district 80 percent of the time.
Moving the ambulance doesn’t mean people living close by will be father from assistance. Snider said there will always be a paramedic at Station 7. The paramedic will be stationed on a truck instead of in an ambulance.
“Our citizens will receive no different level of care at any point they call 911,” Snider said.
Both Snider and the city know their changes will only compensate for so long. Lee’s Summit is growing exponentially.
“That is one thing for certain is that expansion will be needed,” City Manager Stephen Arbo said. “That’s not a question mark, that’s a certainty.”
While the city hasn’t been able to fund a new ambulance and additional crew it has added additional deputy chiefs and 911 operators.
The cost of an added ambulance and the personnel to staff it could have an initial cost of about $1 million.
“As we grow there will be a need for another ambulance to serve the community,” Arbo said. “If we plan correctly there will be funding for that and it will not be at the expense of anything else.”
The change is set to take effect on October 25, 2021.
