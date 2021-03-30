LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The Lee's Summit City Council will meet April 5 to discuss possible changes to the city's ordinance regarding beekeeping.
The city's current ordinance outlaws beekeeping except in agricultural areas and in yards where the hive can be kept at least 400 feet away from any occupied building other than the beekeeper's.
Monday's public meeting will focus on the types of hives allowed, as well as permits and licensing, and possibly reducing the distance required between hives and residences.
The council will meet via Zoom at 6:00 p.m.
You can send questions or request to register here.
