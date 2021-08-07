LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Lee's Summit R7 School District will be allowing students to switch to and from remote learning after the Board of Education's mask decision last week.
In an email sent to parents, LSR7 announced that families can request a learning mode change Monday, August 9th through Wednesday, August 11th by calling their school office during normal business hours.
This announcement also means if a student had previously chose online learning, they may switch to in-person instruction.
Families can also shift their learning plan during the first 10 days of the school year. After this, the district will not provide another formal opportunity to shift learning models until the end of the semester.
On Thursday, the school board unanimously approved a mask mandate for all students and staff this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.