JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- A seven-year-old boy was killed while on a Halloween hay ride Saturday night in Jackson County just outside of Lee's Summit.
Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said the incident happened in the 13000 block of Pratt Road, which is an unincorporated area of Jackson County, around 7:40 Saturday night.
According to crash reports, a seven-year-old boy was clinging to the trailer when he fell and was struck by the trailer. He was transported to Lee's Summit Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Lee's Summit School District officials on Monday morning identified the child as a second grader at Woodland Elementary. The district sent a letter to parents notifying them of the deadly incident, and telling them that special counseling would be available for students Monday and Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 for updates.
Deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Pratt Rd., unincorporated area, at 7:46pm on an agency assist with EMS. A juvenile was critically injured while on a hay ride. Investigation ongoing. No further information available at this time. @JacksonCountyMO @KCMO @cityofLS pic.twitter.com/Zj76siRSW3— Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) October 31, 2021
