LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- There are many ways to give. A Lee's Summit woman has found an unusual knack for an item that brings comfort to people who need it most, especially in the cold.
A winter hat or scarf is no trouble for Sarah Stolberg. But lately she prefers working with a different material. It turns out plastic bags make a pretty good yarn.
“It was nice to use a talent that I had to give back,” Sarah Stolberg who has been crocheting for 18 years, said.
With the right touch, she can weave them into soft sleeping mats for people who have no place to rest.
“It's really humbling to know that there are people who are sleeping outside right now,” Stolberg said.
The mats provide an extra layer of comfort on the cold hard ground, they're lightweight and the materials are about as cheap as it gets.
“The majority of bags you use just get thrown in the trash,” Stolberg said.
An idea so simple, yet so effective. Churches and nonprofits are weaving too.
“We have no problem finding plastic bags around, that's for sure,” Lori Kodanaz with the Kirk Presbyterian Church, said.
Kodanaz is part of a mat-making group at the Kirk Presbyterian Church.
“You have a tangible, usable project at the end of the day that someone can use immediately,” Kodanaz said.
Nellie McCool distributes Stolberg's mats to the homeless communities she serves.
“It's like Christmas when someone gets one of those because they know they're not going to have to sleep on the hard ground,” Nellie McCool with Free Hot Soup said.
Each bed takes about a thousand sacks and an hour of twisting. Stolberg's friends and neighbors keep her stocked.
“It doesn't take a lot of money, it doesn't take a lot of time,” Stolberg said. “There's always something we can do.”
Always another bag to tie, always another person seeking rest.
Organizations that help the homeless say they have a lot of demand for mats because they're easy to dry out and keep clean.
