LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Lee's Summit is moving ahead with plans to change the name of a major street.
Todd George Parkway is named after a former mayor but the city council voted unanimously this week to start the process of renaming it.
George was heavily influential in developing Lee’s Summit. He actually named one of the streets after himself.
However, he was also a known segregationist.
The city has been talking about this for a few weeks now, ever since researchers presented a whole slew of facts to city council.
They said George used his position as mayor to advocate against racial equality and that he published several letters opposing the civil rights movement.
Some historians believe he may have had ties to the Ku Klux Klan, though that has never been proven.
The movement started with Merriah Hamaker. After she learned about George, she said she felt Lee's Summit shouldn't celebrate him with a street name.
Hamaker is a Lee's Summit native who goes to college in Utah. She started the online petition that caught the city council's attention.
It just sends a message,” Hamaker said. “It says, ‘We have this racist figure who we’re continuing to celebrate.’ Put yourself in someone else's shoes. If someone had actively oppressed you, you wouldn't want their name on your street.”
“I wanted to show my neighbors that this isn't what we stand for,” she said.
“It's a matter of values,” said Councilwoman Hillary Shields. “It's up to us to face this history and accept that there were things in the past in Lee's Summit that don't match the city we want to be.”
Christian Walker just moved into a subdivision right off Todd George. At the time, he hadn't thought much about the name.
“Something as little as this street name that has this history, if we start to eliminate it and make it appropriate for everybody, it will be a better place for everybody,” he said.
Hamaker believes changing the name isn't erasing history. To her, it's creating a better future.
The discussion of what name will replace the street has already begun. The city is collecting public comments on this now and the public works department is looking into possible alternative names for the street.
