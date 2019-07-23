LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The Lee’s Summit superintendent has resigned from his position.
According to a release that was sent to KCTV5 News Tuesday evening, The Board of Education of the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District and Dr. Dennis Carpenter entered into an agreement saying that Dr. Carpenter has resigned as the District’s Superintendent of Schools.
Under the agreement, the district will pay Dr. Carpenter a total of $750,000. A portion of this payment is being funded by the district’s insurance carrier.
In the release, the board thanks Carpenter for his service.
“We sincerely thank Dr. Carpenter for his service to our students, staff and community. “
The board has named Dr. Emily Miller as the acting Superintendent and is set to begin August 14.
The release said that Dr. Miller has served as the District’s Assistant Superintendent of Special Services from 2012-2018 and as the District’s Assistant Superintendent of Operations since 2018.
Prior to her district administrative roles, she served as a process coordinator and teacher in the Lee’s Summit School District for 10 years.
The board also said that the last several months have been difficult.
“Lastly, we acknowledge that the last several months have been difficult with a range of emotions involved, but we know we are up for the challenge before us to push into the future together. Our responsibility to forge our path forward is an honor. And it’s one that holds the highest importance because it’s for all the students and families we serve.”
Carpenter posted a tweet with a letter from his attorney that said in part, "Dr. Carpenter is still firmly committed to promoting equity in education for all children and will continue to live this mission and fulfill this commitment."
