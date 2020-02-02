LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs fans in parts of Lee's Summit who were hoping to watch the Super Bowl on TV today are facing some disappointment right now.
According to Evergy's outage map, about 1,400 people are without power.
At the time of publication, the game had not even kicked off yet.
According to the data on the map, the cause of the outage is "unidentified."
It does say that work is in progress to repair the situation.
The outage was first reported at 3:13 p.m. but is not expected to be back on until 7 p.m.
