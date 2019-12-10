LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Lee’s Summit police are working together with other departments in the metro to catch a woman pretending to collect donations before stealing valuable information from unsuspecting people.
The scammer asks for a donation and makes her way into the home. Once the homeowner leaves them alone, they steal credit cards and anything else they can grab.
The Friday before Thanksgiving, Patricia Piper was sitting in her living room when a woman walked right into her home asking for donations. Her door was unlocked because she has trouble walking, is on oxygen and was waiting on her son.
“When I had my back to her, that’s when she took the billfold,” Piper said.
The woman asked for a cup of water so Piper, being the trusting person she is, gave it to her.
“I gave her the water and she took a sip of it, then she put it down, then she left,” Piper said.
Everything was in there, her driver’s license, social security card and credit cards. Within ten minutes of the woman leaving, she’d already used Piper’s bank card.
“She had went to Walgreens and spent $97 and she went to the gas station and filled up for $39,” Piper said.
Police said the woman didn’t just run her scam in Lee’s Summit. There have been reports in other Missouri cities and across state lines in Topeka and Lawrence too.
“Based on the number of agencies we’ve talked to, it will be well over $10, $12, $15,000 but it could run much higher than that once we get a final total and everyone compares their reports,” Sergeant Chris Depue with the Lee’s Summit Police Department said.
Depue says his department is working together with other departments in the metro to build a larger state case and hope to have the woman in prison in the future. He believes she’ll keep making her rounds with this scam targeting seniors.
Piper’s been working ever since to get cards cancelled and reissued.
Police know who she is but cannot release her name because she hasn’t been charged yet. So police describe her as a white female in her 50’s, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and is said to have blond hair.
