LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Police in Lee’s Summit are investigating after someone drove by and shot at a house.
According to police, the incident happened at about 3 a.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of SE 11th Street.
When officers arrived, the people living there said someone drove by in a passing vehicle and fired shots.
Those bullets hit vehicles parked in the driveway, as well as the garage door.
The residents said that the incident could be related to a previous disturbance.
Luckily, no one was injured.
Police said they are still investigating and were able to recover surveillance video from cameras that are in the area.
