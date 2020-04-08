LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide Wednesday evening.
Lee’s Summit police were called to the 100 block of SE Summit Avenue around 5 p.m. for a double shooting.
When officials arrived at the location, they located one deceased person in the front yard.
A victim female was transported to a located hospital with serious injuries.
Police also said they have one suspect in custody.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
