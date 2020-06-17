LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after one person has been shot.
Police were called to the area of Interstate 470 and Blue Parkway just before 5 p.m. for a shooting call.
A spokesperson for the Lee’s Summit, Missouri Police Department said the male victim was rushed to the hospital and there was no condition given at this time.
Police did say the shooting happened between parties in two vehicles.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.