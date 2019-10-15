LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.
37-year-old Ryan Linneman was last seen on October 9, 2019 driving a tan, 2004 Honda Accord with Missouri license MF0-A4P.
Linneman is described as being 6 feet, 4 inches tall and is approximately 180 pounds.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Linneman, you’re asked to call Detective James Treacy at 816-969-1756.
