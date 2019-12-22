LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male in regard to two felony assaults.
Police said the male is possibly associated to a black Chevrolet Equinox with Indiana license plates.
If you can identify him, please contact Detective Dibben at 816-969-4235 or send the Lee's Summit, Missouri Police Department a private message on their Facebook page in reference to case #19-11065.
