LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- When school begins on Aug. 14, some students in the Lee’s Summit School District will have to walk a little further to catch the bus.
After ten years of growth in the city, the district is now doing what it calls “group stopping," meaning there will be an average of 1,200 feet between bus stops - triple the distance from the last school year.
“By doing that they’ve kind of taken away from our whole neighborhood,” concerned parent Willard Barry said. “It used to have multiple stops and now it has zero stops in it.”
Barry’s small neighborhood of 37 homes has seven middle schoolers and zero bus stops.
“We always ask the parents, what can they do to help us? We need their partnership in doing this,” Lee’s Summit Director of Transportation Keith Henry said. “We can’t go to every door, we’ll never make it to school on time.”
Henry said that by making fewer stops, children will spend less time on the bus, and the average bus ride will decrease from 55 to 35 minutes for the upcoming school year.
“It doesn’t have to be three stops. It doesn’t have to stop in front of everybody’s house. I understand they have a short amount of time to get the kids to school, but through creating one stop in a neighborhood makes sense to me,” Barry said.
The corner where Barry’s son caught the bus last school year is right down the road from his house. But the new stop requires him to cross the usually busy Tudor Road.
KCTV5 timed how long it took to get from the old stop to the new one, and it took about three minutes and 50 seconds.
So, I walked his son's path to the bus stop. It's definitely longer than I ever walked during my time at LSR7. Middle school students in this neighborhood have to walk through another neighborhood to get to their bus stop! @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/yxxLkxhbR2— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) July 31, 2019
But, Barry said it’s not so much about time as it is the safety of his son.
“Comments were made that you can stay there with them in your vehicle, but I might as well take them to school if I’m going to do that,” Barry said.
Henry says parents can call the transportation department if they have concerns.
“Safety is something we all care about and that’s a partnership. We partner with our parents, and it takes all of us working together,” Henry said.
Henry also said if there are serious safety concerns, they’ll make changes as needed.
This all comes after concern from parents on Monday over the children who will now have to walk to school because they live within a half of a mile of their building.
