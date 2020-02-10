LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- This time of year, people are getting important tax documents in the mail. Seeing your mailbox wide open and mail blowing in the wind, might cause a panic.
“To be honest, nowadays I get mostly junk mail, but still you never know when something important is going to get delivered in the mail that you just don’t want to be lost,” Sam Jackson whose mailbox was left open said.
Neighbors Jackson and Todd Buehler both walked outside this weekend to find their street’s mail box completely open for the second time in a week.
“I think that they just don’t know how to properly secure it. Because it does take a pretty good push. I live right next to it and I can hear her trying to get it open and closed,” Buehler said.
“I can understand how things can happen, but I’d like to see them address this issue if possible,” Jackson said.
A USPS official in the communications department told KCTV5 News that they are addressing the issue internally. He says there is no indication the box was broken into.
“You know the first time I just kind of wrote it off as an accident, but the second time in a week I was thinking, this is careless disregard at this point,” Jackson said.
“It’s just wide open, there’s a lot of kids coming through here. They can’t help but be snoopy, nosey and see what’s going on,” Buehler said.
“If you’re waiting on documents this time a year for tax season and you’re missing one and you don’t know you’re missing one, you’ll keep waiting until it might be too late,” Buehler said.
One neighbor up the street from Buehler and Jackson told KCTV5 News that he’s never had a problem with his mailbox.
